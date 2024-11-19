TIMELINE: Parts of region to see first accumulating snow of season

DAYTON — There is increasing confidence that the Miami Valley will see the first snow of the season later this week.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking this system. He will have the latest timing and impacts LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 35-year-old man stabbed, killed with ‘Samurai sword’ after asking man for cigarette
- Fugitive killed, SWAT officer injured during police standoff at Ohio hotel
- Homemade bomb found after man tells wife he wants to blow something up, deputies say
A round of snow showers is possible in the morning.
Scattered snow showers continue into the afternoon, getting steadier by sunset.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]