TIMELINE: Parts of region to see first accumulating snow of season

DAYTON — There is increasing confidence that the Miami Valley will see the first snow of the season later this week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking this system. He will have the latest timing and impacts LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

A round of snow showers is possible in the morning.

Scattered snow showers continue into the afternoon, getting steadier by sunset.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



