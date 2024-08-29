Tickets now on sale for Hauntfest in the Oregon District

DAYTON — Tickets are now on sale for the region’s largest outdoor Halloween party.

The 38th annual Hauntfest will take place in Dayton’s Oregon District on Saturday, October 26 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The theme of this year’s event is “Creatures of the Night,” the Oregon District said in a social media post.

“Get ready for a night filled with Live Bands, DJ’s, Street Performers, Food, Beer Trucks, and our famous Costume Contest for BIG prizes,” the post said.

No weapons, real or fake, will be permitted.

Event organizers recommend purchasing tickets online in advance to avoid potentially long wait times at the gate. Online pre-sale tickets are $10 and day-of-event tickets are $15.

For more information, you can visit the Oregon District's Facebook page here.

