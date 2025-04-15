Threat leads to lockdown at Greene County hospital

XENIA — A threat prompted a lockdown at Kettering Health Greene Memorial Tuesday afternoon.
The hospital initiated lockdown protocols associated with a Code Silver around 1 p.m., a Kettering Health spokesperson confirmed.
This happened after they received information from the Xenia Police Department about a threat to a local healthcare facility.
Both the Kettering Health Police Department and Xenia police did a sweep of the area.
“Ultimately, it was determined that the threat was not credible,” the spokesperson said.
