Threat leads to lockdown at Greene County hospital

XENIA — A threat prompted a lockdown at Kettering Health Greene Memorial Tuesday afternoon.

The hospital initiated lockdown protocols associated with a Code Silver around 1 p.m., a Kettering Health spokesperson confirmed.

This happened after they received information from the Xenia Police Department about a threat to a local healthcare facility.

Both the Kettering Health Police Department and Xenia police did a sweep of the area.

“Ultimately, it was determined that the threat was not credible,” the spokesperson said.

