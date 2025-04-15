Ohio man accused of cutting off kitten tails, throwing them at victim arrested

SUMMIT COUNTY — Authorities arrested a man accused of cutting off kittens’ tails and throwing them at someone in Summit County on Friday, according to Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person and an argument at East Turkeryfoot Lake Road in Green.

Fatheree identified the “suspicious person” as Bret Stalnaker, 57, of Green.

Earlier that day, Stalnaker got into an argument with a female resident.

Fatheree said Stalnaker sent the female text messages saying he was going to hurt newborn kittens.

“He then stated he was going to cut the tails off the newborn kittens and the mother of the kittens,” Fatheree said.

Soon after, Stalnaker allegedly walked up to the female in a garage and threw a container with cut-off kitten tails at her.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Stalnaker in his van and ordered him to get out.

Stalnaker allegedly threw a loaded .45 caliber pistol when he got out of the car, according to Fatheree.

He was arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail on an animal cruelty charge.

Fatheree said sheriff’s office personnel took the kittens to a veterinary clinic, where they are recovering from their injuries.

