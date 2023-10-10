AES working to restore power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE 6:30 p.m.

Power has been restored for most customers who were impacted.

>>’Completely unfair;’ Local youth football players in danger of not playing days before playoff

Only 230 people are without power now.

UPDATE: 6 p.m.

Over 1,000 people are without power in the Dayton area.

It is still unclear what the cause of the outage is.

INITIAL REPORT:

Almost 3,000 people have been impacted by a power outage in Montgomery County, according to AES.

The outage was first reported at 4:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

People who are without power are mainly on the northwestern side of Dayton, according to AES.

A spokesperson from AES said she does not know the cause.

Crews are on scene of the outage working to restore power at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to monitor the outage and provide any updates.

©2023 Cox Media Group