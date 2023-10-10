AES working to restore power in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE 6:30 p.m.
Power has been restored for most customers who were impacted.
>>’Completely unfair;’ Local youth football players in danger of not playing days before playoff
Only 230 people are without power now.
UPDATE: 6 p.m.
Over 1,000 people are without power in the Dayton area.
It is still unclear what the cause of the outage is.
INITIAL REPORT:
Almost 3,000 people have been impacted by a power outage in Montgomery County, according to AES.
The outage was first reported at 4:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
People who are without power are mainly on the northwestern side of Dayton, according to AES.
A spokesperson from AES said she does not know the cause.
Crews are on scene of the outage working to restore power at this time.
News Center 7 will continue to monitor the outage and provide any updates.
©2023 Cox Media Group