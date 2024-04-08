Thousands gather to catch total solar eclipse in National Museum of U.S. Air Force

DAYTON — Thousands of people went to the National Museum of the United States Air Force to get a glimpse at the total solar eclipse.

You could not see any difference from a normal sunny day with the naked eye, but the people sitting in open fields at the National Museum of the United States Air Force could see the difference with their eclipse glasses.

>> PHOTOS: Total solar eclipse passes through the Miami Valley

It became obvious to everyone when the air drastically cooled and it started to get dark as the final stages of the total eclipse slid into place.

The total solar eclipse caused literal and figurative goosebumps and it was hard to describe for many.

“That was the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen. It just got cold and the sun went away,” Owen Morris, of Dayton, said.

Zach Cichom, from Michigan, talked about the eerie feeling that came over him during the eclipse.

>> When is the next solar eclipse in the Miami Valley?

“It was really like an eerie feeling. Like the chill and the energy from the people, it was not really that describable that well,” he said.

Connie Gerchanik drove to the Miami Valley from Alabama to see this once-in-a-lifetime event. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell asked she if it was worth the trip.

“Oh absolutely,” Gerchanik said.

©2024 Cox Media Group