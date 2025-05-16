Thousands expected for Hamvention this weekend in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Tens of thousands will be in the Miami Valley for the largest amateur radio event in the world this weekend.

We will preview this year’s Hamvention, one of the largest money-making events in the area, this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Hamvention will bring people from around the world to the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia.

Organizers said almost 36,000 people filled the Greene County Fairgrounds last year.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office has released a traffic alert for drivers.

“Traffic will be extremely heavy in the area of the fairgrounds,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media. “If possible, seek an alternative route.”

This year’s theme is “Radio Independence,” according to its website.

Hamvention runs all weekend:

Friday, May 16th: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 17th: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 18th: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

