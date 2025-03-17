‘Thorough review’ promised after widely shared video shows Springfield police detaining man

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police said they are working on a “thorough review” of an incident caught in a video posted on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A 911 call led Springfield police to respond to East High Street last Thursday.

A man said he was driving down the street in Springfield when two young Black men were pointing a gun at cars driving by.

“It looked like a pistol. It was something black. It was a black pistol it looked like,” the man told dispatchers in a 911 call.

“For no reason. The car in front of me didn’t do nothing. He just aimed it at them. And I was eyeballing them. Then he aimed it at me,” he added.

TRENDING STORIES:

The video posted to social media appears to show what looks like an interaction between several Springfield police officers and two young Black men.

The video shows at least one of the two men police approached along East High being put into handcuffs.

News Center 7 is still working still working to learn if he, or anyone else, was being detained, if police made any arrests, and if police found a gun.

News Center 7 requested the 911 call along with the incident report and police body camera video from the incident hoping it could provide more context.

Springfield police told News Center 7 Monday they are working on releasing an updated statement.

On Saturday the police department posted the following on social media:

“The Springfield Police Division is aware of a video circulating regarding an incident on March 13, 2025, involving officers responding to a call on E. High St. They are conducting a thorough review to ensure all facts are gathered.”

We will continue to follow this story and update as we receive further information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group