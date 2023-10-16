‘This was his passion;’ Community gathers to celebrate life of late brewery co-owner

CENTERVILLE — Centerville community members gathered Sunday evening to share their favorite memories of a local brewery’s late co-owner.

Loose Ends Brewing co-owner Kent Loose died last Sunday at the age of 66.

This Sunday, there were more than a hundred people at Loose Ends Brewing to celebrate his life.

The celebration followed his memorial service that happened earlier in the day.

“This was his passion, his dream to provide a place where families could come and take a load off from their regular day life,” Loose Ends General Manager Clayton Strunk said.

Strunk said the last week has been special as he has heard all the different stories about his former boss and mentor.

He said Loose gave him life tools he’ll keep forever.

“Being a servant leader is what he really lived and preached, there’s not one thing in here that Kent wouldn’t do,” Strunk said.

Strunk said many community members say they will remember how Loose treated them forever.

“Family it’s that short, simple, and sweet… he treated everyone that way,” Strunk said.

Strunk said Loose Ends Brewing appreciates all of the support they have received from the community over the past week.

