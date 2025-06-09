‘This one hit us hard;’ Nature preserve deals with damages from storm, flooding

YELLOW SPRINGS — Glen Helen Nature Preserve is now dealing with the damage that came as a result of three inches of rapid rainfall on Sunday.

Part of the nature preserve’s boardwalk was destroyed, and some animals lost their homes as a result of the heavy rain.

“This wasn’t the first flood and it will not be the last. But this one hit us hard because of how much rain fell in a short about of time,” Executive Director of Glen Helen Nature Preserve Nick Boutis said.

