$2.3 million road project underway to improve traffic, safety along busy area road

BEAVERCREEK — A long-anticipated road widening project has begun in Beavercreek.

According to a social media post made by a City of Beavercreek spokesperson, construction along North Fairfield Road has started between Lawson Drive and Fairwood Drive.

The City of Beavercreek, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Transportation, is expanding the busy stretch of roadway to include a center left-turn lane.

Expanding the roadway from four lanes to five will help reduce congestion and improve safety, according to the post.

The goal of the center left-turn lane is to reduce traffic backups and make the road safer.

The roadway will remain open during construction, but some side street closures may happen throughout the year, according to the post.

Of the $2.3 million spent on this construction project, $1.2 million was funded in federal grants, and $1.1 million comes from the city’s street levy fund.

The project will also include the reconstruction of the 5-foot sidewalk on the west side, as well as curb and storm sewer upgrades.

There will also be a new 8-foot sidewalk installed on the east side, and enhancements will be made to the bridge near Be Hope Church, according to the post.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

