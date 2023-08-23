‘This area’s grieving for you;’ Community members set up memorial for families impacted by bus crash

GERMAN TOWNSHIP — The district, community, and even people not from the area are thinking of the families impacted by a deadly bus crash Tuesday.

A child is dead and at least 20 others were injured after a Northwestern Local School was hit by an SUV, causing it to overturn Tuesday morning.

Hours after the crash was cleared, people came to the area to pay their respects to those involved.

Items like teddy bears and flowers were placed on the side of the road where tire tracks from the crash dug into the ground.

One woman placed a bouquet.

“I don’t know who lost their child. Just horrible. Our whole community is just behind you and praying for you and I’m just so sorry. And wherever you are, I wish I could just hug you and the whole German township this area’s just grieving for you,” Betsy Essig of Springfield said.

