‘These numbers speak for themselves;’ Youth program leads to drop in calls at 2 local group homes

HARRISON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has launched a new initiative aimed at strengthening relationships with youth in local group homes, resulting in a significant reduction in calls for service.

The program, which officially began in March 2025, focuses on relationship-building, mentorship, and incentive-based rewards to encourage positive behavior and engagement among youth in group homes in Harrison Township.

The sheriff’s office said one of the most successful partnerships has been with Unk’s Place. In 2024 alone, deputies responded to over 500 calls at the two homes operated by Unk’s Place. Since March, the sheriff’s office has seen a dramatic drop in calls, including some months seeing over a 90 percent reduction.

“These numbers speak for themselves,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck. “When we take the time to understand these kids, show up consistently, and provide positive outlets, we see fewer calls for service—but more importantly, we give these young people a chance to experience community in a positive way and help them build the foundation for a successful future.”

First envisioned by Captain Brad Daugherty, commander for the Harrison Township Substation, the program sees two deputies, Javan Richardson and Justin Bone, specifically assigned to build relationships with youth in the group homes.

Through those connections, they have implemented an incentive system that rewards things like good grades, following house rules, respecting others, and meeting curfew.

Rewards have included outings to Dayton Dragons baseball games, fishing trips, and roller skating. These activities are funded by a combination of Unk’s Place contributions, the MCSO Police Athletic and Activities League, and local business donations.

With continued community support, the MCSO plans to expand the program to reach more group homes in the county.

