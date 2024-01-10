These 3 Ohio cities ranked among hottest housing markets for 2024

Zillow has released its annual predictions for the hottest housing markets of the year, and three Ohio cities made the list.

Cincinnati ranked second among U.S. cities in Zillow’s Hottest Housing Markets 2024 report, while Columbus ranked just behind at third. Cleveland ranked eighth on the list.

Zillow’s report is based on an analysis of forecast home value growth, recent housing market velocity and projected changes in the labor market, home construction activity, and number of homeowner households.

Zillow expects Buffalo, N.Y., to be the nation’s hottest housing market in 2024.

The top 10 hottest housing markets of 2024, according to Zillow, are:

1. Buffalo, NY

2. Cincinnati, OH

3. Columbus, OH

4. Indianapolis, IN

5. Providence, RI

6. Atlanta, GA

7. Charlotte, NC

8. Cleveland, OH

9. Orlando, FL

10. Tampa, FL

To read the full report, you can visit Zillow’s website here.

