These 2 Ohio state parks were named best to visit this fall

HOCKING COUNTY — Two state parks in Ohio have been named among the best in the nation to visit this fall, according to a new study.

HomeToGo put together a list of the top 50 state parks using data and information about trails, wildlife, photo-friendliness, and park size.

Hocking Hills State Park ranked No. 3 on the list. The state park is located in Hocking County, on the eastern side of the state, and is over 2,300 acres. The park is about 2 hours away from Dayton. Mohican State Park, located in Loudonville, ranked No. 4 on the list.

Letchworth State Park in New York ranked No. 1 on the list.

Here are other state parks in Ohio that made the list:

No. 23- John Bryan State Park, Ohio

No. 30- Buck Creek State Park, Ohio

No. 31- Maumee Bay State Park, Ohio

No. 42- Indian Lake State Park, Ohio

To see the full list, you can click here.

