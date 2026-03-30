Texting scam prompts new warning from Ohio BMV

OHIO — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) issued a warning Monday regarding a texting scam targeting residents with fraudulent claims of unpaid traffic tickets.

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Some Ohioans have reported that the texts they receive instruct them to pay immediately to avoid a license suspension.

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The BMV said this phishing attempt has also been reported by drivers nationwide and is aimed at tricking people into giving up personal or financial information.

“If you receive this text, do not fall for this scam,” Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman said. “Do not click any links and delete the text. Ohio BMV will never send you a text demanding payment or requesting your personal information.”

If you think you’ve received a scam attempt, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission here.

If you think you’ve fallen victim to a scam, the BMV recommends contacting your local law enforcement agency.

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