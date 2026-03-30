Trial date set for man accused of killing wife in Tipp City

MIAMI COUNTY — A trial date has been set for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife inside their Tipp City home earlier this year.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was inside the courtroom on Monday. He’ll have the latest on the case, including the defense’s request to seal court records from public view, tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

On Monday, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine N. Pratt set Caleb Flynn’s trial for April 28, adding that it would be a two-week trial.

Flynn, 39, is supposed to appear in court next week for a status conference.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Flynn was arrested last month in connection with the death of his wife, Ashley.

She was found dead on Feb. 16 after officers received a report of a burglary and shooting at her home on Cunningham Court.

Investigators told News Center 7 that only Ashley, her husband, and their children were inside the home when she was shot.

Flynn was later arrested on Feb. 19.

He was indicted on multiple counts in connection with Ashley’s death. Those charges include aggravated murder, assault, tampering with evidence, and intimidation.

He’s currently being held in the Miami County Jail on a $3.5 million bond.

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