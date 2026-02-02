Teens help pull driver from vehicle that flipped on its side after striking pole

TOLEDO, Ohio — A driver had to be pulled out of a car that had flipped on its side after striking a pole on Sunday evening.
Around 8:15 p.m., crews were dispatched to Douglas Road and Lark Ave, just north of Wernet’s corner in Toledo, on reports of a crash, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.
Two Whitmer High School seniors say they saw the crash and helped pull the driver from the vehicle.
Zack Aubrey and Anthony Mitchell told WTOL-11 that they were inside when they heard a car picking up speed and crash.
“We just heard a big bang, and we came outside, and the car was on fire,” Aubrey said. “Natural instincts just kicked in to run over there and help them.”
Mitchell told WTOL-11 that they had to break the windshield with an ax in order to get the driver out.
“People didn’t know how to wake him up, so I climbed in there and started smacking him, and he woke up,” Mitchell said.
Aubrey added that many of the neighbors also came out to help, WTOL-11 reported.
It’s unclear what caused the crash, but there was damage to a utility pole on Douglas Road near Lark Ave, WTOL-11 reported.
The vehicle came to rest next to another utility pole on Douglas Ave near Wernet Ave.
The driver’s condition is unknown, WTOL-11 reported.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
