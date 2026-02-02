STAY INFORMED: Area school district delayed as cold weather lingers

MIAMI VALLEY — An area school district has announced that it will be delayed on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Richmond Community Schools, in Wayne County, Indiana, said in a social media post that they will be on a two-hour delay.

They added that buses will run two hours later than normal.

Drivers are asked to “watch for kids crossing streets and maneuvering between snowbanks,” the school district said.

We will continue to update this story.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group