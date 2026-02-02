1 officer dead, 1 in critical condition after ‘unprovoked attack’ in hotel shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia — One Georgia officer has died, and another is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in a hotel room near Stone Mountain, Georgia, on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on Parke Plaza, according to our CMG sister station, WSBTV in Atlanta.

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D McClure said the officers were invited to the hotel room to investigate a fraud report.

McClure said the officers were talking with the suspect when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the officers in an “unprovoked attack.”

The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect, according to a Facebook post.

25-year-old Gwinnett County Police Officer Senior Pradeep Tamang died of his wounds at the hospital.

McClure said Tamang had been with the department for less than a year, having graduated from the police academy in May 2025.

He also said that Tamang immigrated to the Pennsylvania area about 10 years ago from Nepal.

The second officer, Master Police Officer David Reed, was wounded and is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect, 35-year-old Kevin Andrews, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to WSBTV.

McClure said that Andrews has a lengthy criminal history that includes multiple felonies, including guns and violent crimes, narcotics, and had outstanding warrants.

Additional officers arrived at the scene to provide medical treatment, said McClure.

Andrews will be transported to the Gwinnett County Jail once he has been released from the hospital.

“We will continue to provide for the safety of the community. We ask that you continue to support us. Again, we’ve always enjoyed great support of our citizens here in Gwinnett, and we need you at this time,” McClure said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. McClure said that he is working with the district attorney’s office on appropriate charges for Andrews.

