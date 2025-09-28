Teenager shot, killed at Airbnb party in Ohio

CLEVELAND — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a party at an Airbnb in Ohio, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.
Cleveland police were called to West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue for a group of people fighting around 12:19 a.m.
Authorities learned shots were fired at this location shortly after.
Upon arrival, officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, WOIO-19 reported.
The boy was pronounced dead on scene by medics.
An 18-year-old boy was arrested on obstruction charges, according to WOIO-19.
Investigators determined that a group of people were attending a party at an Airbnb here when the shooting happened.
The homicide remains under investigation and additional information wasn’t immediately available.
