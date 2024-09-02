Teenager pleads guilty in connection to 2022 robbery, shooting death of Dayton man

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An 18-year-old pleaded guilty to charges in connection to the shooting death of a Dayton man in 2022.

Destiney Massie pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated robbery on Friday, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records indicate.

Massie was indicted on four counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, and two counts of felonious assault on Dec. 21, 2023.

The four counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of aggravated robbery were dismissed with her plea, according to court records.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Elijah Stollings was found dead near a Trotwood apartment complex on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022.

Trotwood police were called to investigate an unoccupied suspicious vehicle near the Shiloh Court Apartments. Investigators found blood in and around the car.

Officers searched the surrounding area and discovered a deceased male, later identified by the county coroner’s office as Stollings.

A spokesperson from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Massie was not the shooter but was complicit in the robbery and shooting death of the victim.

Massie was 16 at the time of the incident, but her case was moved to the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court and she was tried as an adult.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 9.

