Teenage girl hit, killed by train in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A 16-year-old girl died after being hit by a train in Middletown over the weekend, according to WLWT-5 TV and WXIX-19 TV.

The crash happened along Casper Road on Saturday night.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Caitlynne Miller, 16.

The crash happened when a small group of teenagers was walking near the tracks and two oncoming trans passed, both stations reported.

Family members told WXIX-19 that Miller pushed one of her friends out of the train’s path. However, Miller and another friend reportedly got stuck in between, and something on the train caught her.

The coroner’s office listed Miller’s manner of death as an accident.

This crash remains under investigation by Middletown police.

