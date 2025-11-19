2 dead after crash on busy state route in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Two people are dead after a crash in Trotwood early Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Trotwood Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to E Main Street and State Route 49 southbound for a crash around 8 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation found that a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Kodiaz Williams, 38, was traveling east on East Main Street.

A Ford Taurus driven by Deona Eillison, 38, and a Chevy Equinox driven by Maniqua Metcalf, 38, were traveling west on East Main Street.

Williams drove left of the center and hit Ellison.

After hitting Ellison, Williams was then hit by Metcalf.

Williams was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Ellison and one of her three passengers, Te’Auna Ellison, were taken to the hospital.

Both Deona and Te’Auna died from their injuries at the hospital.

Deona’s other two passengers, both juveniles, were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Metcalf and her three passengers were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton post of OSP.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group