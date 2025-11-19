Coroner reveals cause of death for father, 9-year-old girl recovered from Great Miami River

DAYTON — The cause and manner of death for a man and his 9-year-old daughter, whose bodies were pulled from the Great Miami River after being reported missing in September, have been revealed.
Oscar Garcia, 28, and Scarlibeth Garcia Montes’ cause of death was determined to be drowning. Their deaths were ruled an accident, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
As News Center 7 previously reported, the father and daughter were last seen on Sept. 11.
Dayton Police said officers found Garcia Montes’ shoes, socks, keys, a tablet, and a cell phone near the Great Miami River.
A few days later, on Sept. 15, rescue crews were called to West Monument and West Riverview avenues after a caller told dispatchers they spotted what they believed to be a body in the water.
Rescue boats put boats in the water, and crews were able to find one body. They then did a grid search and were able to find a second body.
The bodies were later identified as the missing father and daughter.
News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Police, and a spokesperson said their case “will be closed as a result of the coroner’s findings.”
