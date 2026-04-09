Teen runs to Ohio high school for help after being stabbed

OHIO — A 14-year-old boy ran to an Ohio high school for help after being stabbed on Wednesday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The stabbing was reported inside a house in the 500 block of Ashton Woods Drive in Pickaway County around 9 a.m.
Initial reports came from a male who said his brother stabbed another person with a pocketknife, WBNS-10 reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ruling on appeal could determine criminal charges in deadly St. Marys building collapse
- Trial date set for local bus driver accused of driving impaired with students on board
- Remains found on vacant property in Preble Co.
Officials said the 14-year-old victim ran to Teays Valley High School for help. He is a student at the school.
A school resource officer called 911, and the teen was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, WBNS-10 reported.
It is unclear how serious his injuries are.
Law enforcement went to the house where the stabbing occurred and took a 16-year-old boy into custody.
Investigators found that a struggle had happened inside the home between the teenagers and the victim was stabbed several times, WBNS-10 reported.
The victim and three witnesses ran away from the house and to the high school, where they found the resource officer.
The school was placed under a temporary lockdown.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group