Teen runs to Ohio high school for help after being stabbed

OHIO — A 14-year-old boy ran to an Ohio high school for help after being stabbed on Wednesday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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The stabbing was reported inside a house in the 500 block of Ashton Woods Drive in Pickaway County around 9 a.m.

Initial reports came from a male who said his brother stabbed another person with a pocketknife, WBNS-10 reported.

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Officials said the 14-year-old victim ran to Teays Valley High School for help. He is a student at the school.

A school resource officer called 911, and the teen was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, WBNS-10 reported.

It is unclear how serious his injuries are.

Law enforcement went to the house where the stabbing occurred and took a 16-year-old boy into custody.

Investigators found that a struggle had happened inside the home between the teenagers and the victim was stabbed several times, WBNS-10 reported.

The victim and three witnesses ran away from the house and to the high school, where they found the resource officer.

The school was placed under a temporary lockdown.

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