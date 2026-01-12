Teen learns punishment for shooting, killing 2 at local apartment complex

DAYTON — A teenager has learned his punishment for shooting and killing two people in Dayton.

Antwain Williams-Barlow, 18, was sentenced to 44 years to life in prison for the deaths, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Williams-Barlow pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated burglary in December.

The shooting happened inside an apartment in the 1700 block of Stewart Street on Nov. 11, 2024.

24-year-old Antwan McCarthron and 29-year-old De’Ja Powers were killed.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Williams-Barlow, then 16, and another male forced their way into the apartment and confronted McCarthron and Powers over money before shooting them.

Witness statements and other statements were used to identify Williams-Barlow as the shooter, according to the spokesperson.

“No 16-year-old has any business possessing a handgun. Juveniles who commit violent crimes will be treated like adults and we will hold them responsible for their actions,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

