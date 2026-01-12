Ex-assisted living facility worker accused of raping woman with disabilities dies

DAYTON — The man accused of raping a woman with disabilities has died.

Anthony Alcorn, 70, of New Carlisle, died on Jan. 10, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

“Alcorn was diagnosed with multiple terminal illnesses that required a great deal of medical care and numerous hospitalizations,” the sheriff’s office said, noting he had been hospitalized since Dec. 18.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Alcorn was indicted on rape, gross sexual imposition, and kidnapping in September.

Investigators said he raped a woman with developmental disabilities while he was working as a transport driver for Graceworks Lutheran Services.

Graceworks later fired Alcorn.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Travis Underwood said he caught Alcorn in the middle of a sexual assault when he checked his back gate after leaving it open for his lost dog.

Underwood went live on social media as he confronted Alcorn. He also took his keys, so he couldn’t get away.

“It made me start crying and throw up,” Underwood said.

He told News Center 7 that he was just in the right place at the right time, doing the right thing.

“She couldn’t even protect herself,” Underwood said. “You got to look out for people that can’t defend (themselves).”

