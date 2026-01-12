Firefighters battle fire near local Greene County park

YELLOW SPRINGS — Firefighters are on the scene of an early morning house fire in Greene County near Bill Duncan Park.
The call came out around 2 a.m. on Monday near the 100 block of Lawson Place near West Limestone Street, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.
It is unknown what caused the fire or the total amount of damage.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
