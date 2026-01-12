‘The truck is flying through the air;’ Train crash causes road to be closed for hours

CLARK COUNTY — A train crash involving a pickup truck closed a Clark County Road for hours Sunday night.
The crash happened in the 1200 block of Fletcher Pike around 5:47 p.m.
The driver and the conductor of the train did not suffer any injuries.
