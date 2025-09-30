Ex-assisted living facility worker accused of raping woman with disabilities enters plea

DAYTON — A man accused of raping a woman with disabilities while in his car needs $500,000 to get out of jail.

On Tuesday, Anthony Alcorn, 69, of New Carlisle, was in court for the first time since a Montgomery County grand jury indicted him on rape, gross sexual imposition, and kidnapping.

News Center 7 was in court, where Alcorn chose to say nothing. The court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

After setting bond at $500,000, the judge told him that if he comes up with that money to get out of jail, he’ll be on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor.

Investigators said he raped a woman with developmental disabilities while he was working as a transport driver for Graceworks Lutheran Services.

Graceworks fired Alcorn.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Travis Underwood said he caught Alcorn in the middle of a sexual assault when he checked his back gate after leaving it open for his lost dog.

Underwood broadcasted live on social media as he confronted Alcorn. He also took his keys, so he couldn’t get away.

“It made me start crying and throw up,” Underwood said.

He told News Center 7 that he was just in the right place at the right time, doing the right thing.

“She couldn’t even protect herself,” Underwood said. “You got to look out for people that can’t defend (themselves).”

Alcorn is due back in court next month.

