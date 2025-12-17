Teen pleads guilty to shooting that killed 2 at local apartment complex

DAYTON — A teen has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing two people.

Antwain Williams-Barlow, 18, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder and one count of aggravated burglary, according to court documents.

Over 20 counts were dismissed in exchange for his plea.

On November 11, 2024, police found 24-year-old Antwan McCarthron and 29-year-old De’Ja Powers shot in an apartment off West Stewart Street.

Williams-Barlow, then 16, and another male forced their way into the apartment and confronted McCarthron and Powers over money before shooting them.

“This 16-year-old had no business having a handgun. Juveniles who commit violent and heinous crimes will be treated like adults we will hold them responsible for their actions,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck.

Williams-Barlow will be sentenced on Jan. 12; he faces life in prison.

