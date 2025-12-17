Wright State alum’s film shortlisted for Academy Award

DAYTON — A Dayton-based filmmaker and Wright State University alumnus has been shortlisted for an Academy Award.

Filmmaker Brittany Shyne’s documentary “Seeds,” was one of 15 films shortlisted for the Documentary Feature Film category at the 98th Oscars, the academy announced this week.

The academy said 201 films were eligible for the category.

Nominations for the 98th Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 22.

As described by Sundance Film Festival, “Seeds” is “an exploration of Black generational farmers in the American South [that] reveals the fragility of legacy and the significance of owning land.”

The film, which is Shyne’s feature debut, won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary at Sundance earlier this year.

Shyne received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Motion Pictures from Wright State University.

More information about Shyne and her work can be found here.

