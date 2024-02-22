Teen flown to hospital after accidental shooting in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — A teenager was flown to the hospital after an accidental shooting in Butler County on Wednesday.

Butler Sheriff County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Jackson Road near the post office on initial reports of an accidental gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones.

Medics transported the teen to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, where he was “alert and conscious.”

The teen was later taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

