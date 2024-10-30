Teen cuts off ankle monitor before trying to steal car, getting shot

DAYTON — A 15-year-old boy on electronic home monitoring was shot multiple times after allegedly trying to steal a car in Dayton on Sunday.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with investigators about the case today. He breaks down the new details about the case tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Dayton police were called to the 3900 block of Cornell Woods Drive for a shots fired call after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police previously told News Center 7 that the teen stole someone’s car and drove away before crashing. They said during the theft, someone fired shots, hitting the suspect.

Police also confirmed that the teen had been under electronic home monitoring at the time of the theft and shooting.

