Teen arrested after carrying fake gun at Ohio high school football game

GEAUGA COUNTY — A teenager was arrested Friday night after brandishing a fake gun at an Ohio high school football game.

This happened Friday at West Geauga High School’s game against Hawken School in Chesterland, WKYC reported.

Police were made aware of a teen with what appeared to be a firearm and responded quickly. A 16-year-old boy, who did not attend West Geauga High School, was taken into custody, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

An investigation determined that the item was a “look-alike gun.”

No one was harmed during the incident.

“The safety and security of our students, staff, and community members remain our top priority,” West Geauga High School Principal Ryan Patti and district superintendent Rich Markwardt wrote in a statement obtained by WKYC. “We are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. We will provide updates as appropriate, while respecting the privacy of those involved and the ongoing legal process.”

