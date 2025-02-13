Teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student has first court date

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student had his first court date today.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m., Garrett Stringer-Smith, a teacher at Twin Valley Community Schools, appeared before an Eaton Municipal Court judge Wednesday morning.

Stringer-Smith, currently on administrative leave, is charged with two counts of sexual battery.

He is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Stringer-Smith was arrested on Friday, Feb. 7 after the student reported the relationship to a school resource officer, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Body Camera footage from Englewood Police obtained by News Center 7 showed Stringer-Smith getting arrested by Preble County Sheriff’s deputies outside his home in Englewood.

“Hi, Mr. Garrett? Yes. Can you step out and talk to us for a minute? Some of the deputies here need to speak with you,” an Englewood Police Officer can be heard saying in the footage.

He posted bond and was released from Jail on Monday, Feb. 10.

According to court documents, the alleged relationship started in January of last year when the student was 17 years old.

The relationship became sexual in September, according to the documents.

The court documents also state that one encounter happened in a church parking lot, while another happened in a practice room at the school.

Stringer-Smith kept a calendar in his office that he marked with a heart each time they engaged in sexual conduct, the court documents state.

In court today, Stringer-Smith waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

The case is now heading to the common pleas court. A court date has not yet been set.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

