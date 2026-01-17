Tax revenue from dispensaries going toward park renovations in local city

PIQUA — Dispensaries generated more than $400,000 of tax revenue in Piqua.

These funds are going toward the maintenance of 16 parks in the city.

Roberta Heath said her granddaughter loved playing at Mote Park.

Although she’s in college now, Heath keeps that memory close.

She lives near Mote Park and is excited that it may get some improvements.

The passing of Senate Bill 56 keeps recreational marijuana sales within the communities where the dispensary is located.

Heath hopes some of the funds can be used to host more events in the Mote Park community building.

“It’s just been sitting there empty for three or four years now,” she said.

