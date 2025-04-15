Tax Day: What to know about filing an extension, refunds

MIAMI VALLEY — Time is running out for people to file their 2024 taxes.

Today, April 15, is the last day to file and you have until midnight.

If you need more time, you have until midnight to file an extension, according to the IRS’ website.

If anyone requests an extension, they have until Oct. 15 to file without penalties.

“Remember that an extension gives extra time to file; it does not give taxpayers extra time to pay if they owe,” the IRS says. “Taxpayers are obligated to pay taxes due on April 15, 2025, to avoid penalties and interest.”

The IRS says there are three ways to file an extension:

Request an extension using IRS Free File on IRS.gov . All individual filers can use the program to request an extension, regardless of income, and at no cost to them. Taxpayers must estimate their tax liability and file by the deadline to receive the extension.

All individual filers can use the program to request an extension, regardless of income, and at no cost to them. Taxpayers must estimate their tax liability and file by the deadline to receive the extension. Pay online and click on the extension. Taxpayers simply pay what they owe using an online payment option, then click on extension as the reason for the payment. The taxpayer will receive a confirmation number of their extension for their records. There’s no need to file any additional forms.

Taxpayers simply pay what they owe using an online payment option, then click on extension as the reason for the payment. The taxpayer will receive a confirmation number of their extension for their records. There’s no need to file any additional forms. Request an extension by mail. File Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return PDF. You can file by mail, online with an IRS e-filing partner or through a tax professional. Estimate how much tax you owe for the year on the extension form: Subtract the taxes you already paid for the filing year and pay the balance owed.

The Ohio Department of Taxation said on its website that it will have extended hours to assist with “income and school district income filing tax questions.” They are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today. Their number is 1-800-282-1780.

Several local offices will also be open today to assist residents with their taxes.

This includes:

Huber Heights- Final Call: It’s Tax Deadline Eve! Appointments are almost full — don’t get caught scrambling tomorrow. Call (937) 237-2976 for remaining openings.

Kettering- City staff is available to assist residents in preparing their 2024 Kettering Income Tax Returns due on or before April 15, 2025.

Riverside- The final day to submit City tax documents at our administrative office, 5200 Springfield Street, Suite 100, is Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

