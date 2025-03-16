T-Pain announced as Ohio State Fair performer

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair has announced two of their musical guests for their 2025 lineup.

The Ohio State Fair concert will feature T-Pain on July 30 with special guest DJ Montay, according to a post on the Ohio State Fair’s social media.

Tauren Wells is also scheduled for the Ohio State Fair, performing on July 28 with special guest Josiah Queen, the post says.

Tickets for the Ohio State Fair can be found here.

