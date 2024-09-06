SWEATER WEATHER: Record-setting cool temps possible this weekend after threat for storms today

DAYTON — Cool temperatures are moving into the Miami Valley this weekend after a threat for storms on Friday.

The best chance of rain is this afternoon through 8:00 p.m., according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Storm Center 7′s Weather Specialist Nick Dunn said we have a chance to tie the record morning low in the Dayton area on Sunday.

The current forecast is 43°, which gets close to the record of 42° set back in 1898.

Friday Weather Friday Weather (WHIO)

This will also mark the coolest start to a morning in Dayton since May 12, 2024, when the low was 46°.

Northern parts of the Miami Valley, including Darke and Randolph counties, may have temperatures in the upper 30s.

Earlier this week, Dayton dropped to 48° for a morning low, according to Dunn.

Monday morning will also see a cool start in the 40s, but not quite record territory.

