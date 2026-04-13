SWAT called to Springfield neighborhood after reports of shots being fired

SPRINGFIELD — Police in Springfield surrounded a home in the 800 block of East Main Street early Monday morning following an active police investigation.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke with one woman who was surprised that their Monday morning started with a SWAT situation.

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East Main Street has since reopened; however, Springfield police are still trying to figure out what happened inside a nearby home.

SWAT team members went through a door in the home to get inside with riot shields.

Tamara Martin, of Springfield, was in one of the vehicles trying to find a way around the large police presence on East Main Street.

“Mostly on a busy road, but we have had other standoffs here before,” Martin said.

Officers blocked off multiple streets around the home, and the detour caused quite a stir on social media.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I just heard some stuff. Somebody told me it was a shoot-off like around 4 o’clock this morning,” Martin said.

Police said closing the roads was necessary to keep traffic away from an escalating scene and to make enough space for the SWAT vehicle. The SWAT team ordered whoever was inside to get out of the home to no response.

“That is terrible. I would try to get out of the house at that point,” Martin said.

After some time, SWAT officers left the scene, and Main Street reopened after the six-hour standoff.

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