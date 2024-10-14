SUV crashes into Ohio Chipotle

AMHERST, Ohio — An SUV crashed into an Ohio Chipotle on Sunday.

Around 7:30 p.m. crews responded to reports of an SUV crashing into a Chipotle in Amherst, Ohio, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

Workers were beginning to repair the damage as crews responded to the crash.

The Chipotle’s wall and window were busted out from the crash, according to WOIO crews on scene.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

