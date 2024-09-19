Suspicious package sent to Ohio Secretary of State

COLUMBUS — An investigation is underway after the Ohio Secretary of State’s office received a suspicious package.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said his office is one of at least 15 election offices nationwide that received a suspicious package, according to a spokesperson.

The package is believed to contain a powdery substance that investigators found to be non-hazardous in other states.

“Fortunately, we were notified by our law enforcement partners to be on the lookout for this package, and we were able to intercept it before it reached our office,” said Secretary LaRose. “The security of our employees and all election officials across Ohio is a top concern as we enter a critical period in the election cycle.”

Governor Mike DeWine approved extra security protection for Secretary LaRose, the spokesperson said.

“We’ve now seen two assassination attempts directed at a presidential candidate, and the FBI is actively investigating several threats here in Ohio,” LaRose stated. “We need to lower the temperature of our political discourse and send a clear, bipartisan message that we resolve our elections in this country with ballots, not bullets.”

