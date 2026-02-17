Suspected drunk driver formally charged for injuring woman, killing dog

AMHERST, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of driving drunk and hitting a 65-year-old woman and her dog has been formally charged.
A Lorain County Grand Jury indicted 34-year-old Sean Bankston of Amherst on a total of 10 counts, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.
The indictment stems from a crash that happened around 3:06 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2025, near the intersection of Rome Beaty Drive and North Quarry Road.
Bankston was traveling northbound on North Quarry Road when he struck a 65-year-old Amherst resident who was walking their dog along the roadway, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
The victim was identified as 65-year-old Jessica Paige of Amherst.
Paige was hospitalized with serious injuries, and her dog was killed, WOIO-19 reported.
Neighbors told WOIO-19 that Paige was thrown about 20 feet and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Her dog was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bankston was indicted on the following charges:
- Felonious assault
- Cruelty to companion animals
- Aggravated vehicular assault
- Vehicular assault
- Failure to stop after an accident--two counts
- Violation of lanes of travel on roadways
- Operation in willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property
- Tampering with evidence
- Obstructing official business
He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned on Thursday.
Bankston has two previous OVI convictions.
