Suspected drunk driver formally charged for injuring woman, killing dog

AMHERST, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of driving drunk and hitting a 65-year-old woman and her dog has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Lorain County Grand Jury indicted 34-year-old Sean Bankston of Amherst on a total of 10 counts, CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The indictment stems from a crash that happened around 3:06 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2025, near the intersection of Rome Beaty Drive and North Quarry Road.

Bankston was traveling northbound on North Quarry Road when he struck a 65-year-old Amherst resident who was walking their dog along the roadway, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The victim was identified as 65-year-old Jessica Paige of Amherst.

Paige was hospitalized with serious injuries, and her dog was killed, WOIO-19 reported.

Neighbors told WOIO-19 that Paige was thrown about 20 feet and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Her dog was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bankston was indicted on the following charges:

Felonious assault

Cruelty to companion animals

Aggravated vehicular assault

Vehicular assault

Failure to stop after an accident--two counts

Violation of lanes of travel on roadways

Operation in willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property

Tampering with evidence

Obstructing official business

He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond and will be arraigned on Thursday.

Bankston has two previous OVI convictions.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group