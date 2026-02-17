Person shot after being mistaken for possible intruder in Riverside, police say

RIVERSIDE — One person was injured after being shot in Riverside Monday night.

Riverside police responded to reports of multiple shots being fired in the area of Strathaven Drive and Walshwood Court around 8 p.m. on Monday.

In 911 calls obtained by News Center 7, two neighbors called and reported hearing between 5 and 8 shots, followed by yelling.

When officers got to the scene, they learned that one person was possibly shot in the foot and was already being taken to the hospital.

“After speaking to the residents, it was determined that the homeowner may have believed that a subject was attempting to break into the residence, and the homeowner fired the shots from inside the home,” Police Chief Angela Jackson wrote in a release.

It was later determined that the person trying to get into the home was actually one of its residents.

Police said the victim’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

