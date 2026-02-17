Police investigation blocking neighborhood in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A police investigation is blocking part of a neighborhood in Riverside on Monday night.
Riverside police were called to the 4000 block of Strathaven Drive around 7:20 p.m., a Huber Heights police dispatcher said.
The dispatcher couldn’t share why police were called to the area.
News Center 7 crews on scene see several Riverside police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the area.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
