1 officer dead, another in stable condition after shooting at apartment complex

BEECH GROVE, Indiana — One officer has died, and another is in stable condition after a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in Beech Grove, Indiana.

Just after 6 p.m. on Feb. 16, Beech Grove officers responded to a 911 call in an apartment on Diplomat Court, according to a spokesperson.

As officers encountered the people involved in the domestic dispute, at the doorway of the apartment, a man allegedly fired shots at the officers from inside the apartment.

Two officers sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital.

One officer is in stable condition.

The second officer, identified as Brian Elliot, died from his injuries, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Kenneth T. Johnson, fled the area on foot.

For several hours, multiple different agencies searched the area for Johnson.

At around 10:17 p.m., Johnson was taken into custody by members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Swat team at a different apartment complex in the same area as the incident.

