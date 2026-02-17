Troopers called to investigate crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — First responders are responding to a crash in Darke County on Monday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported at the intersection of OH-47 and Ansonia-Hunchbarger Road before 8:30 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police investigation blocking neighborhood in Riverside
- Tipp City Schools mourning loss of volleyball coach, former teacher killed in apparent home invasion
- 6-year-old Girl Scout sells record-setting 75K boxes of cookies
A dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post confirmed troopers were heading to the scene.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to learn more information. We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group