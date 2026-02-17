Troopers called to investigate crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — First responders are responding to a crash in Darke County on Monday night.

The crash was reported at the intersection of OH-47 and Ansonia-Hunchbarger Road before 8:30 p.m., a Darke County dispatcher confirmed.

A dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post confirmed troopers were heading to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to learn more information. We will continue to follow this story.

