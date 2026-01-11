Suspect points gun at clerks, robs Ohio gas station, police say

NORTH COLLEGE HILL — Police are searching for a man accused of pointing a gun and robbing an Ohio gas station.

The North College Hill Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers responded around 9:45 p.m. on Friday to a Shell Gas station on Hamilton Avenue.

The department posted security camera images of the suspect wearing a black sweatshirt and pointing a handgun.

He allegedly demanded money from the registers, according to police.

The suspect left on foot. The clerks were not injured.

Contact 513-931-1177 if you have any information about this incident.

