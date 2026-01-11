Local

Suspect points gun at clerks, robs Ohio gas station, police say

By WHIO Staff
Gas station robbery investigation Photo contributed by North College Hill Police Department (via Facebook) (North College Hill Police Department (via Facebook))
NORTH COLLEGE HILL — Police are searching for a man accused of pointing a gun and robbing an Ohio gas station.

The North College Hill Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers responded around 9:45 p.m. on Friday to a Shell Gas station on Hamilton Avenue.

The department posted security camera images of the suspect wearing a black sweatshirt and pointing a handgun.

He allegedly demanded money from the registers, according to police.

The suspect left on foot. The clerks were not injured.

Contact 513-931-1177 if you have any information about this incident.

